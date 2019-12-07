Guy Norris

Service Information
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH
45710
(740)-698-2441
Obituary
POMEROY — Guy Norris, 57, Pomeroy, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his residence.

Born Aug. 4, 1962, in Athens he was the son of the late Harold Guy Sr. and Rhea Jean Reeves Norris.

He is survived by siblings, Raymond (Chris) Norris of Jackson, Dawnette Ramey of Rutland, Darla (Ronnie) Haning of Pomeroy; nieces and nephews, Walter, Mark, Rhea, Michael, Hollie, Heather, Ronnie, and Austin.

In addition to his parents he was preceded by brothers, Michael and Kenneth; nephews, Curtis, Patrick and Jason.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.

You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
