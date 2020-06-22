GALLIPOLIS — Gwendolyn "Gwen" Doss, 67, of Gallipolis, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus.

Born on October 26, 1952 in Middletown, Gwen was the daughter of the late Brandon T. and Thelma G. Wallace McGovern. For twenty-five years, Gwen was married to John H. Doss, Jr., who survives her in Gallipolis. Gwen was the head bookkeeper for O'Dell Lumber Company for eleven years. She attended Mina Chapel Church.

Gwen is survived by her husband, John H. Doss, Jr; daughter, Mary (Meghan) McVey of Buffalo, New York; and five grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Gwen was preceded in death by her sons, Robert L. Seifer III and Derick Seifer.

The funeral service for Gwen will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Northup officiating. Burial will follow in Clay Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the funeral from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.

