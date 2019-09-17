CHESHIRE — Alma "Hannah" Spencer, 70 of Cheshire, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sept. 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 56 years "Bill" Spencer; son Wilfred Spencer III; daughter Alma Hoover; grandchildren and great grandchildren and nine foster children in her lifetime.

She was a past Lieutenant Governor in the Capital District of Virginia, she was a member of the Eastern Star, served at the will of the Meigs County Elections Board, she really enjoyed serving as a volunteer at the Huntington Veterans Hospital, she also enjoyed being a part of the organization called "Indivisible" which helps families through difficult times by supporting food banks and helping children get ready for the school year.

Hannah loved to quilt small lap blankets for veterans who are in wheelchairs at the VA hospital in Huntington. She would also gather up books and magazines to donate to the hospital as well. She became a home health certified provider and would use her services for free to help others.

Hannah was very active in the Kiwanis, an organization dedicated to helping children. She was secretary and president of the local Kiwanis.

She was a caregiver for her husband Bill since 1985 and nursed him backed to health through his 14 bouts of cancer and 62 procedures and major operations.

She also helped with the Kiwanis food bank, Silver Run Food Bank, and recently the Indivisible food bank. Total time at this worth while endeavor is 36 years.

She led her life as a very caring person helping others anyway she could. She is now with the Lord. Hannah's wishes were to be an organ donor and then be cremated.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.