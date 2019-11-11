COLUMBUS, Ohio — Harold Leroy Garnes, age 101, Columbus, Ohio and formerly of Gallia County, Ohio, died November 7, 2019.
Celebration of Life 7 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church, 258 Hosack St., Columbus, where family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of service. Dr. John S. Little, Eulogist. Harold will be laid to rest 10 a.m. Friday, November 15 the in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service, 720 E. Long St., Columbus.