Harold Garnes (1918 - 2019)
Service Information
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH
43203
(614)-258-9549
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church
258 Hosack St.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church
258 Hosack St.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Harold Leroy Garnes, age 101, Columbus, Ohio and formerly of Gallia County, Ohio, died November 7, 2019.

Celebration of Life 7 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church, 258 Hosack St., Columbus, where family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of service. Dr. John S. Little, Eulogist. Harold will be laid to rest 10 a.m. Friday, November 15 the in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service, 720 E. Long St., Columbus.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.