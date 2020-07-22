POMEROY — Harold E. Gilmore, 86, of Pomeroy, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence.

Born Jan. 30, 1934, in Pomeroy, Ohio, he was the son of the late Walter and Edna Oiler Gilmore. Harold was retired from Midwest Steel after 27 years of service and attended Calvary Pilgrim.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lucille Bradshaw Gilmore; one son, Jason Gilmore; one daughter, Jeannie (Rob) Richmond; four grandchildren, Matthew, Calab, Collin and Alex; and one sister Joanne (Roland) Wise.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Jim, Clarence, Deke, Wendell and Barney; four sisters, Maxine, Marge, Leona and Vivian; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Mark Nix officiating. Burial will follow in Meigs Memory Gardens. Visitation will take place on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net.