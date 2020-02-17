Harry Powell

Obituary
COOLVILLE — Harry Powell, 85, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 28, 1934, in Portland, Ohio, son of the late Charles and Ruth Newlun Powell.

Harold is survived by three brothers, Robert Powell of Coolville, Randall and Donna Powell of Belpre and David and Linda Powell of Frost; two sisters, Nettie and Larry Young of Tupper Plains and Betty Kiser of Racine; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Powell, Roy Powell and Delbert Powell and a sister, Frances Bellamy.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Sandhill Cemetery in Long Bottom, Ohio.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
