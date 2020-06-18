GALLIPOLIS — Harry Stewart, 65, of Gallipolis, passed away on June 17, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn "Sally" Stewart; two children, Sally (Randy) Wise of Wilkesville and Charles Miller; 7 grandchildren, Tim (Ricki) Wise of Pomeroy, Cory (Kim) Wise of Wilkesville, Chris Wise of Jackson, Randy Wise, Jr., of Wilkesville, Lindsay (Treavor) Cundiff of Middleport, Brittany (Austin) Barnes of Wilkesville, and Jessica Wise of Wilkesville; and 11 great grandchildren.

A graveside service for Harry will be noon on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Poplar Ridge Cemetery with Pastor Calvin Minnis.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send email condolences.