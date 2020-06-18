Harry Stewart
GALLIPOLIS — Harry Stewart, 65, of Gallipolis, passed away on June 17, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn "Sally" Stewart; two children, Sally (Randy) Wise of Wilkesville and Charles Miller; 7 grandchildren, Tim (Ricki) Wise of Pomeroy, Cory (Kim) Wise of Wilkesville, Chris Wise of Jackson, Randy Wise, Jr., of Wilkesville, Lindsay (Treavor) Cundiff of Middleport, Brittany (Austin) Barnes of Wilkesville, and Jessica Wise of Wilkesville; and 11 great grandchildren.

A graveside service for Harry will be noon on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Poplar Ridge Cemetery with Pastor Calvin Minnis.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
