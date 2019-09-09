Harry Ward (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Cremeens-King Funeral Home
800 W Main St
Pomeroy, OH
45769
(740)-992-9060
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cremeens-King Funeral Home
800 W Main St
Pomeroy, OH 45769
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Cremeens-King Funeral Home
800 W Main St
Pomeroy, OH 45769
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Harry Glenn Ward, 83, of the Rio Grande community, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, September 8, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Ray Kane. Interment will be in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. A Masonic funeral service will conducted by Morning Dawn Lodge #7, F & AM, at 8 p.m., Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.