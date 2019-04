APPLE GROVE — Harvey Lewis Kinniard 47, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died with his loving family at his side on Friday, April 26, 2019 while at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington, W.Va.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Deal Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow at the Guyan Cemetery in Glenwood, W.Va. Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.