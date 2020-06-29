Hazel McKelvey
PORTLAND — Hazel Irene McKelvey, 97, passed away, at 3 a.m. on June 28, 2020, at her home in Portland, Ohio. She was born on July 31, 1922, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Theodore and Anna Galbreth Hilldore. She was a graduate of Racine High School at the age of 15. She attended the Bethany Methodist Church where she was an active member. She also enjoyed the fellowship of the Sonshine Circle and helped with their many projects.

Hazel went to work for the Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency as a Secretary-Bookkeeper in March of 1966 and retired as the Assistant Director of the Agency in 1991.

Hazel married William Arthur McKelvey, in March of 1940 and to this union were born a daughter Shirley Ann McKelvey Johnson, and sons, William G. McKelvey, Bruce E. McKelvey, and Marvin W. McKelvey.

Hazel is survived by her sons, William G. (Karin) McKelvey, Bruce E. (Teresa) McKelvey, and Marvin W. (Eleanor) McKelvey; grandchildren, Brian (Susan) Johnson, Bruce (Elizabeth) Johnson, Mark McKelvey, Nathan (May) McKelvey, Catherine (Wolfgang) Teran, Amanda McKelvey, Matthew (Brittany) McKelvey, Alexandra McKelvey, Miranda McKelvey, Michael (Krista) McKelvey, and Jay (Melissa) McKelvey; sixteen great-grandchildren. Her sister, Donna Byer, nieces, Julie (Jeff) Hubbard, and Mary (Rob) Cunningham, a nephew, Larry (Lisa) Byer, and other nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, William Arthur McKelvey; a daughter, Shirley McKelvey Johnson; a son-in-law, Don Johnson; brothers, Lawrence (Betty) Hilldore, and Paul (Bea) Hilldore.

Special thanks to her caretakers, Charles Calaway, Marilyn Cooper, and Melba Hayes.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and C.D.C. guidelines private family services will be held in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cremeens - King Funeral Home - Racine
823 Elm St
Racine, OH 45771
(740) 949-3210
