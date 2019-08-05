BIDWELL — Helen Joanne Wickline, 79, Bidwell, Ohio died Sunday, August 4, 2019 in the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio.
Memorial services will be conducted 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the Bidwell United Methodist Church with Rev. Calvin Minnis and Rev. Jack Berry officiates. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service hour. Cremation services are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, who is assisting the Wickline Family.