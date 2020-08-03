APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — Howard L. Sharp, 77, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Barton Chapel Church in Apple Grove, with Pastor Ronnie Long and Tyler Sharp officiating. Burial followed in the Barton Cemetery. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the church Sunday. Social distancing was observed and face masks were required. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.