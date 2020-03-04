Howard McDaniel

MASON, W.Va. — Howard Edward McDaniel, 78, of Mason, W.Va., died after a brief battle with lung cancer.

The family requests your presence for a Celebration of Life, a time of sharing memories, a meal and raising a glass or can of your favorite beverage in memory of Howard at the V.F.W. Post 9926 in Mason on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. with Pastor Mike Finnicum officiating. Interment will follow at a later date at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Anderson Funeral Home of New Haven, W.Va. is serving the family.
