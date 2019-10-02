GAHANNA — The Reverend Hughey L. Jones of Gahanna, Ohio, age 95, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019.
With the assistance of Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, a private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on October 5, 2019, followed by 10:30 a.m. visitation at the Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085 and memorial service at 11:30 a.m. (Note: Visitation and service time have been updated from what appeared in yesterday's obituary.)