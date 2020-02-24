MIDDLEPORT — Irvin Vincent Voltin, of Middleport, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 6, 1925, in Hillman, Mn., to the late Henry and Agnes (Waytashek) Voltin. Mr. Voltin was a computer designer and a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pomeroy. He served in the U.S. Navy as an Electronic Technician's Mate Second Class during World War II from 1943-1946. He was attached to the 7th Australian Infantry Division for the final amphibious assault in the Pacific Theater, seizing the city of Balikpapan, Borneo, July 1945.

He is survived by his children, Richard Voltin, Marijo (Harris) Goldstein, Dr. Maribeth (Lee) Eiden, Marilynn (John) Yambao, Randal (Marianne) Voltin, Marilee (Jeff) Day, Maricarol (Eric) Miller, Ronald (Kelly) Voltin, Dr. Russell (Connie) Voltin, and Dr. Rodger (Lori) Voltin; 19 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marvel Albert; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Beulah (Ratonde) Voltin; his parents; a grandchild, Steven Voltin; his brothers, Frank Voltin, Edmund Voltin, Milton Voltin; a sister, Leona Beehler; sisters-in-law, Madelyn Voltin, Helen Voltin, Catherine Voltin and Yvonne Schumacher; and brothers-in-law, William Albert and Louis Beehler.

A funeral mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Father Mark Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Church.

