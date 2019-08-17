RACINE — Isaac Jordan Pierce, 30, of Racine, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Racine, Ohio. Born Feb. 8, 1989, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., he was the son Mark and Rosemary Pierce of Racine. He was a 2007 graduate of Southern High School where he participated in football and baseball. He loved animals, cars, nature, photography, weight lifting and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He enjoyed all the current technology and had an amazing way of communicating with people and making them feel better in the toughest of times. Jordan's wishes were that everybody reach their full potential.

Besides his parents, he is survived by fraternal twin daughters, Ally Jade and Zoey Layne; four brothers, Travis, Brandon, Philip and Titus; paternal grandfather, James Pierce and paternal grandmother, Dottie Jones: maternal grandparents, Roger and Nancy Holter; two nieces, Anna and Amelia; a nephew, Riley; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as many caring loving friends.

Jordan was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Helen Holter.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church in Racine with Brack Houchens officiating. Burial will be in Carmel Cemetery. Following graveside services, all are invited back to the church for a meal and fellowship. Calling hours will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5-8 p.m. at the Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church.

Services will be conducted by the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Field of Hope, 11821 St Rt 160 Vinton, OH 45686, [email protected]