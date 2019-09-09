POMEROY — Jack Eugene Morris, 78, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home after a battle with cancer, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

He was born Dec. 14, 1940, at Langsville, Ohio, to the late Marvin Ward and Mildred Mae Smith Morris. Jack was an engineer for Conrail Rail Road, an Army Veteran, Peace Time, earning a Good Conduct Metal and Expert Rifle medal; a member of Shade River Masonic Lodge #453 of Chester, Ohio, Order of Eastern Stars Chapter #255 Harrisonville, Ohio, and Scottish Rite 32 degree.

Jack is survived by two daughters, Tara Priddy and Cathy Tibbetts both of Pomeroy, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryland Michael, Asia Michael and Courtney Tibbetts; a niece, nephews and their spouses.

Besides Jack's parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Carl and Fred Morris.

Graveside services are Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, a 1 p.m. at Standish Cemetery, Langsville, Ohio with Rev. Hershel White officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, Ohio.

Online condolences may be sent at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.