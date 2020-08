Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Jackie Kathleen Mullins, 40, Gallipolis, Ohio, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Graveside services will be conducted 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the Poplar Ridge Cemetery with Pastor Randy Patterson officiating. Friends and family may call at the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Tuesday 11 a.m. - noon. Social Distancing protocols will be observed and facial coverings are required.



