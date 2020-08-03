1/
James Cundiff Sr.
RACINE — James R. Cundiff Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg. He was born on Sept. 13, 1938, in Syracuse to the late Glenn and Rachel (McKinney) Cundiff.

Jim was a 1956 graduate of Southern High School and a graduate of Colorado Springs University. Jim worked on the rail road for 42 years for companies that included New York, Penn Central, ConRail, and Norfolk and Southern. He was also a preacher in the Meigs County area for 38 years and he helped build churches in Guatemala, Columbia, Juarez, Mexico and Chihuahua, Mexico. Jim loved to travel and one of the greatest moments of his ministry is when he was Baptized in the Jordan River in Israel.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Thelma Cundiff; sons, James (Mary) Cundiff Jr., Lawrence "Larry" (Debbie) Cundiff, David (Karen) Cundiff; honorary son, Adam (Staci) McDaniel; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Brandi) Cundiff, Heather (Dustin) Wyant, Eric (Jenna) Cundiff, Stephanie (Adam) Johnson, Tiffany (Cody) Tucker; great grandchildren, Carley and Addisyn Wyant and Jourdyn Johnson; siblings, Glenn (Maria) Cundiff Jr., Jan (Ralph) Lavender, Will (Sue) Cundiff, Sherm (Mickey) Cundiff; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Meigs Memory Gardens with Pastor Allen Midkap officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

An online registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
