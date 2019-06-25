RACINE — James "Jim" William Cunningham, 80, of Racine, passed away peacefully, at 7:26 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the Overbrook Center, Middleport. Born Oct. 25, 1938, in Greenfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Ernie and Mary Long Cunningham.

He was a retired maintenance supervisor from the former A.E.P. Gavin Power Plant in Cheshire. He was a member of the Carmel Sutton United Methodist Church and a member of the Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club of Meigs County. He also served his country in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Linda White Cunningham, whom he married on July 1, 1998, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee; his sons, Dave (Tammy) Cunningham, of Lawrenceburg, Ind., and Chuck Cunningham, of Orlando, Fla.; his daughters, Rita (Mike) Sweeney, of Burlington, Ky., and Brenda (Keith) Kinzel, of Middleport. His step-children, Debbie (Markus) Hugle, of Salido, Col., Tammy Holter, of Zanzibar, Tanzania, Ryan (Christy) Holter, of Marietta, Ohio, grandchildren, Chris (Mary) Cunningham, Kevin (Ashley) Cunningham, Kyle (Mary Kate) Cunningham, and Rohan Hugle, several step-grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, Kierston Cunningham, sister, Vicky Neal, brothers, John and Roger Cunningham, his special beloved pet, Snuggles, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by a step-son-in-law, Christian Chilcott.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine, with Pastor Arland King officiating. Interment will follow in the Carmel Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Jim's memory may be made to the Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church, 31435 Pleasant View Rd., Racine, Ohio 45771. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine is honored to serve the family.