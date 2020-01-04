RACINE — James Budd Fowler Jr., 77, of Racine, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 at his residence in Racine. Born September 2, 1942 in Columbus, he was the son of the late Marvel Dolores Graham Anderson and George Baron Anderson ("Sauger George"). He was the owner of Fowler and Son Drywall which he retired from. His passions were playing bass guitar and fishing with his son or anybody else that wanted to go. He played with dozens of bands throughout his musical career. The Four Knights, Dave Hoon Trio/Quintet, The Rhodes Brothers and most notably finishing with The Monster Band. He is also noted for being in numerous bands inducted to the Columbus Nightclub Band Hall of Fame as one of the founding fathers. He loved to fish, watch the San Francisco 49ers, and converse with friends. He was a member of the ASA, NPAA, B.A.S.S., and has won numerous fishing awards.

He is survived by his wife, Kerry Lynn Shaffer Fowler, of Sonoma, California, son, James Baron Lynn (Sarah) Fowler, of Sonoma, granddaughters, Sofia Lynn and Emma Jean Fowler, numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his mother and father he was preceded in death by his sister, Patty Ann Jones.

Graveside services will be held in the New Plymouth Cemetery, New Plymouth, Ohio at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, of Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.