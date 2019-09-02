OAK HILL — James H. Hall, 70, of Oak Hill, Ohio, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. at his residence surrounded by his wife and children.

The funeral service for James will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Ervin Francis officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. with a church service at 7 p.m. with Chris Johnson officiating. James will be buried in Smithville Cemetery, Smithville, Ohio on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 3 p.m.