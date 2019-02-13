REEDSVILLE — James Howard, Sr., 83, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, W.Va.

He was born Sept. 16, 1935, in Toronto, Ohio, son of the late Harry and Iva Anderson Howard. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. James was a 1953 graduate of Toronto High School and a 1957 graduate of the University of Dayton, where he was a member of the basketball team. He was an active member of the Simpson United Methodist Church in Steubenville, Ohio and the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. James retired from Timet Titanium Metals in Toronto, Ohio, where he was a Chief Electrical Engineer and the President of the Steel Workers Union for 20 years. He was also a member of the "Wild Bunch."

James is survived by his wife, Sandra Sayre Howard; two sons, James Henry (Tanya) Howard, Jr. and Harry Howard; three daughters, Jessica (Keith) Brandon, Julie Alarbahait and Janis (Keith) Russell; he is a grandfather and great-grandfather of many of God's blessings; three sisters, Anola, Joan and Dorothy; a brother, John and a sister-in-law, Paula.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill; three brothers, Harry, Paul and Baby Boy Howard; six sisters, Lenore, Wilda, Iva, Marie, Clara Faye and Jeanette.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Tuppers Plains, Ohio, with John Frank officiating. Burial will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church Satuday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.