CHESAPEAKE, Va. — James (Jim) Garland Neville, 76, of Chesapeake, Va., formerly of Mason County, W.Va., died Monday, April 27, 2020 peacefully in his home upon losing his battle with cancer. Celebration of life ceremony at Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry, to be announced at future date.



