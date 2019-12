CHILLICOTHE — James Elding Ragland of Chillicothe, formerly of Jackson, died at the age of 68 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.

Friends and family may call at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. following visitation.