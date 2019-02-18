SHADE — James Samuel Rucker Sr. of Shade, Ohio, passed away at his home on Feb. 16, 2019, at the age of 91. He was born on Dec. 8, 1927, in Covington, Virginia, to Samuel J. and Mary Ann Thacker Rucker. Jim worked hard all of his life and traveled throughout Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Ohio working as a logger. He married Connie Hope Nutter on July 8, 1950, and eventually settled his family in southeastern Ohio, where they operated a sawmill for many years. Jim was an avid deer hunter and fisherman, a guitar player and a farmer. He raised horses and beef cattle on his Meigs County farm into his 80s.

Jim is survived by his wife Connie and his children, Shirley (Mark) Crawford, Sandra (Robert) Blessing, James Rucker, Jr. (Becky Stine), Dennis (Carrie) Rucker, Brenda (Ken) Montoney, Jerry (Sarah) Rucker, and Lesa (Marvin) Cochran as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and his best friend, his beloved dachshund, Diesel.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service.