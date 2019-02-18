GALLIPOLIS — James V. Warren, 77, of Gallipolis passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The funeral service for Jim Warren will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Voss officiating. Entombment will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Military services will be provided by the American Legion Post 23 of Point Pleasant. Friends may call on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.