POMEROY — James Richard Young, Pomeroy, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. He was born on August 3, 1953 in Orville, to the late James and Rose (Bonds) Young. Mr. Young retired from the AEP Kyger Creek plant as an equipment operator. He was also a member of the AMVETS, DAV Cheshire and the VFW in Athens.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Young; daughter, Sandra (Michael) Gillispie; son, Jason Young; grandson, Grant Gillispie; brothers, John Young and Bryant Young; sisters, Floretta Barton, Helen Heaton, Venedia McClound, Sharon Roseberry, and Linda Young; special ex-son-in-law, Mark Browning and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Rocksprings Cemetery in Pomeroy. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.