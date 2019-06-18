RUTLAND — Janet E. Morris, 89, of Rutland, Ohio, went to be with her Lord, Monday, June 17, 2019, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio.

Born April 25, 1930, at Gallipolis, Ohio, to the late Weber C. and Susan Longstreth Theobald, Janet was a homemaker for her three sons, worked as a Juvenile Officer for Meigs County Juvenile Court, member of the Rutland United Methodist Church and Star Hall Grange.

She is survived by three sons, James (Clair Popour) Morris, Major (Ret.) USAF; Mark (Lisa) Morris, Colonel (Ret) USAF; John (Josie) Morris, Colonel (Ret.) USAF. Grandchildren Lt. Col. Brad (Amanda) Morris, Greg Morris, Jared (Suzanna) Kohlmann, Michelle S. Morris, Sarah J. Morris, Steve (Kathryn) Kretler, Laura (Rue) Flores, Jean (Fred) Carlson, and Mellissa (Don) Erkkila. Great grandchildren, Sydney and London Morris; Kiera and Xander Kohlmann; Lauren, Addy, PJ, Lila, Peydon, and Maggie Flores; Matthew and Andrea Kretler; Sydney, Mary Sue, Smantha and Wyatt Carlson; Tyler and Bruno Erkkila.

Janet was preceded by her parents, her husband, Carl E. Morris, and brother, James Theobald.

Services are Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, Ohio, with Pastor Brenda Barnhart officiating, Burial will follow at Miles Cemetery, Rutland, Ohio. Family will receive friends Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be given to Star Hall Grange or Rutland United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.