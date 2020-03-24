RACINE — Janice Marie Glenn, 79, of Racine, Ohio, passed away on March 21, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 13, 1940, in Racine, daughter of the late Harry and Katie Hill.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Keith) Little, Brenda (Charlie) Manuel and Angie (Cliff) Queen; granddaughters, Shauna (Kevin) Leahy and Katie Queen; great grandchildren, Reagan and Cayliegh Leahy; brothers, Paul (Crestlyn) Hill and Charlie (Sheila) Hill; several nieces and nephews; and her special dogs, Missy and Maggie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Glenn; her grandson, Jeremy Guinther; and her brother, Virgil Hill.

Private funeral services are under the direction of Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Curtis and Pastor Aaron Young officiating. Burial will follow at Letart Falls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Janice Glenn to the Meigs County Humane Society.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.