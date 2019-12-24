CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jarrod Franklin Ogdin, 35, of Charleston W.Va., went to be with his Lord, Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Charleston.

Jarred is the son of Del Lehmar Ogdin and Linda Carl Sigman Ogdin, born February 10, 1984 at Point Pleasant, W.Va. He worked as a fast food cook at different restaurants several years.

He is survived by parents Del Lehmar Ogdin, of Jackson, Ohio and Linda Carol Sigman Ogdin, of Mason, W.Va.; daughter Isabella Ogdin, brothers Kelly (Chrystine) Ogdin, Joshua (Cynthia) Sigman, and Larry (Tara) Ogdin. Grandmother Janet Sue Sigman, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services are Friday, December 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, with Pastor Rod Walker officiating. Family to receive friends Friday, from noon until time of services. The family asks that in lieu of flowers to give donations to Birchfield Funeral Home to help with Jarred's expenses.