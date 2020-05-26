Jean E. Henson
GALLIPOLIS — Jean E. Henson, 91, of Gallipolis, passed away, Thursday, May 21, 2020 in the Arbors at Gallipolis. Born June 5, 1928 in Gallia County, she was the daughter of the late Ross and Hazel Wilson Kent. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Henson, whom passed away on July 12, 2000, sisters, Juanita E. Henson, and Mary Esther Kent, brothers, Paul Kent, and George Kent. Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 202 in the Addison Reynolds Cemetery, with Pastor Ron Bynum officiating. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
