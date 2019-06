INVERNESS, Fla. — Jean Forbus, age 89, of Inverness, Fla., formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died with family by her side on June 21, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, Fla.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness and was conducted by Pastor Marne Palmani of Fort Cooper Baptist Church. Jean will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. at a later date.