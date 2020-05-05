SYRACUSE — Jeanne Anne Young Bradbury, age 94, born in Rutland, Ohio, on March 14, 1926, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport, Ohio. She was a resident of Syracuse, Ohio, but spent most of her life in Middleport. The daughter of the late Joseph A. Young and Dulcie Young Reibel, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Charles Asa Bradbury in 1991, and also her daughter, Suzanne Sayre in 2018. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Joe Young. She was a 1944 graduate of Middleport High School and The Office Training School in Columbus, Ohio, and worked as a stenographer at Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio, during World War II. She was a member of Heath United Methodist Church for over 70 years, a member of the church choir and Eleanor Circle. She was also a member of Amateur Garden Club, Middleport Child Conservation League (Mother's Club), member and past president of the Middleport Literary Club, American Legion Auxiliary Post 128, Meigs County Senior Citizens, Red Hat Society and Card Club, but most rewarding being mother of three wonderful children. Jeanne Anne is survived by her son, Charles Asa Bradbury (Janie), Circleville, Ohio and daughter, Mary Elizabeth Bradbury, Syracuse, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Wendy Bisutti, Tricia McNickle, Megan Cleland, Nicole Bradbury-Thomas, Jeff Bradbury, Joy O'Brien and Sean O'Brien; 14 great grandchildren, Drew Hatter, Taylor McNickle, Trey McNickle, Morgan Baer, Weston Baer, Asa Cleland, Claire and Jason Bradbury, Bryson Creed, Bryce and Braydon Kidwell, Christiana and Seraphina O'Brien and Miles Bradbury-Thomas. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Jane Young, Alpharetta Georgia; sister-in-law, Rowena Yound, Cambridge, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heath United Methodist Church in Middleport, Ohio. Private family services are under the direction of Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store