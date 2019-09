LEON, W.Va. — Jeannette Ann Fowler, 75, of Leon, W.Va. died on Sept. 17, 2019, at her home, following an extended illness.

The service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va. with the Rev. Richard Riffe officiating. Burial will follow in the Baden-Presbyterian Cemetery, Leon. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until time of service at the funeral home.