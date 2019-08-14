POMEROY — Jericho Alexander Gilmore, 21, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, N.C.

He survived by his daughter, Serenity Lee Gilmore; a special friend, Victoria Renee Jones of Havelock, N.C.; his father, Travis (Teresa) Gilmore of Havelock, N.C.; mother, Tracie (Darren) Cordova, Pomeroy, Ohio; three sister, Jaden, Brianna and Jayleena; grandparents, Jo and Kevin Jewell, Rutland, Ohio, Tony and Linda Westjohn, Pomeroy, Ohio; great grandparents, Chuck (Wilma) Gard and Carol Gilmore all of Rutland; and several aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Everett Gilmore; great grandparents, Bruce and Dorothy Myers.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Ann Forbes officiating. Burial will follow in the Bradford Cemetery. Visitation will be held for family and friends two hours prior to the service.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.