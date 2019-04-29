SYRACUSE — Jerry Ray Aleshire Jr., 49, Syracuse, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, at 8:27 a.m., on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in the Holzer Meigs Emergency Room. Born on Feb. 3, 1970, in Gallipolis, he is the son of Jerry R. and Donna Jeffers Aleshire Sr., who survive in Syracuse, Ohio. Jerry loved his family, he was an avid collector of vintage items, and he was a huge fan of the Dukes of Hazzard, and enjoyed collecting their memorabilia. He attended the Rose of Sharon Holiness Church, in Middleport.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Janna Wolfe Aleshire, whom he married on April 25, 1998, in Syracuse; his mother-in-law, Catherine Wolfe, who he affectionately called "Old Mother Wolfe", of Racine; aunts and uncles, Sandra (Wetzel) Bailey, of Dexter, Dexter, Ohio, Shirley (Roger) Lude, of Syracuse, Patti (Mike) VanMatre, of Letart, WV., Janet Jeffers, of Richmond, Va., and Peggy (Stoney) Settle, Oak Hill, W.Va.; and several cousins. He always had a special place in his heat for his beloved cats, who also survive.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Emel Ray and Linnie Bell Aleshire, Robert and Helen Jeffers; aunt, Shirley Wolfe; uncle, Roger Jeffers; and special friends, Harvey and Jeanette Martin, and Kenney Riffle.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Pastor Rev. Michael King will officiate and interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.