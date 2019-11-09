GALLIPOLIS — Jessie J. Clagg, 81, of Gallipolis, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at her residence.

Jessie was born on February 7, 1938 in Gallia County, daughter of the late Wesley Carl and Ruby Garnet Hoover Meeks, Sr. She was a member of the Addison Freewill Baptist Church and had retired from the Gallipolis Developmental Center.

Jessie was married to Robert E. "Bob" Clagg and he preceded her in death in 2014. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Elizabeth Meeks Hoover, and by three brothers, Charles Tag Meeks, Wesley Carl Meeks, Jr., and Marlin Meeks.

Jessie is survived by her son Eddie Clagg (Pepper Pope) of Gallipolis, grandchildren, Kyeria (Michael) Campbell, Jeff (Lisa) Lemley, Tonya (Jody) Bowers, Anthony (Angie) Lemley; great grandchildren, Madison Jennings, Chrystyne Campbell, Cheyanna and Colton Bowers, Juliann and Makensey Lemley, Layton and Braxton Lemley; a sister Rebecca Richter of Dayton and two brothers John Meeks and Dan (Ida Mae) Meeks both of Dayton; special friend Marty Sullivan of Gallipolis, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Jessie will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastors Rick Barcus and Robert Clonch. Her burial will follow in the Centenary Cemetery. Friends may call at Willis Funeral Home on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m.

