POMEROY — Joan Corder, age 84, of Pomeroy, Ohio, joined her husband on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. She was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Wilkesville, Ohio, to the late Charles and Debbie Montgomery.

Joan was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi. She was also a member of the Rutland Alumni Committee, Pomeroy Senior Citizens, and Meigs County Retired Teachers Chapter of ORTA.

She is survived by nieces and nephews, Sela (Chris) Fannin, Bill (Linda) Montgomery, John Paul (Alberta) Montgomery, Jessie (Roy) Fee, Chuck Malone, Larry (Linda) Montgomery, Cary (Mary) Montgomery, Gary (Shawn) Montgomery, and Margaret (Bob) Hayman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Corder; brothers, Frances, Paul, and Claude Montgomery; and sisters, Helen Woodruff and Audrey Malone.

A memorial service in her honor will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. A luncheon will follow.

