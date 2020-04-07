On Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, Joan Riggs Johnson left this earth at the age of 88 to join loved ones in singing, "Hosanna in the highest." Joan was born on Sept. 13, 1931, in Pomeroy, Ohio, to Perry and Gladys (Morgan) Riggs.

Her parents had a farm near the Ohio River where she and her sister, Nora Eason, grew up and to which she loved going back through the years and was able to enjoy several annual Pomeroy High School reunions. She and her husband, Martin L Johnson met as students at The Ohio State University and were married on July 1, 1955. Joan graduated with a liberal arts degree in 1954 and taught English in the early 1960s at Misawa High School on the air base in Japan. She also taught a few years at Dresden Elementary and at Summerour Middle School in the Atlanta area. After living for short periods in Michigan, Missouri, Texas, Japan, Nebraska, and Massachusetts, she and her husband settled down in Atlanta in 1965 and raised their three children. Although tiny in stature she was indomitable in spirit and might. She took care of her son, Mark, until his death in 2017 through his multiple sclerosis struggle even though she herself fought a long battle with osteoporosis and COPD.

Joan leaves behind her husband, Martin, and two daughters Marta (Van) Sliger of Cookeville, Tennessee and Paula (Ed) Hampton of Lawrenceville, Georgia. She is survived by five grandchildren, Lauren (Jeremy) Hudson, Ben (Christine) Hampton, Chase, Haley and Matthew Sliger. She was blessed with five great- grandchildren, Luci and Martin Sliger and Isabelle, Savannah and Eli Hudson; and two very special nephews Rob (Bev) Eason, Huey (Susan) Eason and wonderful niece, Linda (Jeff) Warner. She had just moved to Life Care Assisted Living in Sparta, Tennessee and her family would like to thank the caregivers for their wonderful care these last five weeks. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

