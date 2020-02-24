MASON — Joan Varian of Mason, W.Va., passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. She was born on July 3, 1937, in Hartford, W.Va., to the late Denver and Edith (Theiss) Bowen. She was a member of the Hartford Church of Christ and Christian Union and she attended the Northbend Church in Mason. She was also a librarian in Mason for 20 years.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer Sue Michael, David Richard (Susie) Varian, Cora Jayne (Travis McFarland) Varian; sister, Phyliss (Everett) McDaniel; grandchildren, Ryan (Nicole) Varian, Britt (Rex) Stone, Megan (Dustin) Vickers, Lacey Varian, Chandra Mattox, Clay Varian, Jeremy Michael and Derek Michael; great grandchildren, Brayden, Mason, Alayna, Cohen, Jase, Jaylynn, Arion, Reese, Jack, Sam and Corey; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dallas Richard Varian and grandson Kameron Alexander Michael.

Graveside services will be held on at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Gravel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11-11:45 a.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Middleport.