GALLIPOLIS — Joan Gayle Workman, 76, of Gallipolis, died Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born May 25, 1943 in Ashton, West Virginia, Joan was the daughter of the late Winfred and Edith Dunfee Gillispie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by two sisters, Mozell Dabney and Janice Watterson.

Joan retired from the Medical Records Department at Holzer Medical Center. She was a former member of Crown City Community Church. While in high school, she was a head majorette. She was loved by everyone who met her and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by, her husband, Ralph B. Workman, three children, Max "Marty" (Deborah) Spurlock, Matthew (Gene) Spurlock, Betsy (Scott) Arthur, one stepdaughter, Paula (Dick) King, two grandchildren, Derek (Jessica) Spurlock and Ryan (Angie) Rowsey and eight great grandchildren, Olivia and Elijah Spurlock, Isabella Rowsey, Haven and Gaige Rowsey, Jordan Chapman, McKenzie and Skylar Farris. She is also survived by her special friend, Coco.

Friends may call at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home on Monday October 7, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. with a time of sharing of memories starting at 3:15 p.m. Burial will be private and at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church of your choice in Joan's memory.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com.