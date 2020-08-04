1/
Joanne Fillinger
GALLIPOLIS — Joanne Fillinger, 74, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center.

Born on April 25, 1946 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Joanne was the daughter of the late James Glen and Rosetta Huddleston Goodman, Sr. On July 13, 1996, Joanne married Fred E. Fillinger, who survives her in Gallipolis. Joanne was a retired hairdresser. She loved her grandchildren, yard work, and taking care of flowers.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Fred E. Fillinger of Gallipolis; daughter, Maria (Will) Gaul of Gallipolis; son, Brent S. Sheets of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Lee Gaul, Caden Gaul, Kaitlyn Sheets, and Adam Forcier; sisters, Kathy (Dwight) Keyser of Wheeling, West Virginia, Connie Parsons of Huntington, West Virginia, Shirley Leport of Point Pleasant, and Lisa Goodman of Henderson, West Virginia; and great nephew, Oliver Morgan of Point Pleasant.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her brother, James Goodman, Jr. and sisters, Diane Neal and Sandy Cwiertniewicz.

The funeral service for Joanne will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Killen officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 4-6:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
