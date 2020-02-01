GALLIPOLIS — Jodi Knotts, 65, of Gallipolis, passed peacefully at home on January 31, 2020, from early onset Alzheimer's. Jodi was born February 11, 1954 to Basil T. "Sambo" Holley and Myrtle Irene (Angel) Holley.

She was a retired school teacher with over twenty years of service in the Jackson City School System; after which, she subbed for Gallia County Local Schools. Jodi dearly loved teaching 1st and 2nd grade. She had earned a Master's Degree and was certified to teach Talented and Gifted along with art.

Jodi enjoyed being active whether it was roller skating, snow skiing, riding a 4-wheeler ATV, camping or touring cross country on the motorcycle.

Jodi is survived by the love of her life, David L. Knotts, to whom she was married for 34 years; a beloved mother-in-law, Daisy E. Knotts; two children, Christopher Chad (Jessica) Polsley and Justin Seth Fraley; a sister, Linda (Holley) Adams; two brothers, Warren Ray Holley and Terry Lee Holley; two granddaughters, Katilinn Fraley and Grace Polsley; two grandsons, Tristan Polsley and Brady Fraley; a niece, Heather Hart; a nephew, Isaiah Holley; a great nephew, Rhett Holley; and very special and dear friends, Ernestine Polsley, Dianna Williams, Kathy Deckard, Joy Beaver, Pat and Walter Davis, Rick and Charla Whobrey, Dave and Pauley Carr, Phil and Patty Skidmore, and Dick and Bev Fetty.

Jodi was preceded in death by Basil T. Holley, father; Myrtle Irene (Angel) Holley, mother; and Ronald E. (Tom) Knotts, father-in-law.

Calling hours will be at Willis Funeral Home in Gallipolis on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor Randy Carnes officiating. Burial will follow in Kings Chapel Cemetery.

