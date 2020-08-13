1/1
John Baxter
ATHENS — John Thomas Baxter of Athens passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his nephews residence. He was born on April 18, 1934, in Flora, Ohio, to the late James and Lena Baxter. John worked at Ohio University and he loved to fish and be in the outdoors.

He is survived by his nephew, John (Sara) Hawk, niece, Lisa (Carey) Loar, great nieces, Samantha and Jade, all of Charleston, W.Va.; niece, Anna Baxter-Singh and great nephew Sanjiv Singh of Woodbury Mn.; great nephew, Charles "Rick" (April) Naistetler, great great niece, Jaiden and great great nephew, Ricky, all of Kettering Ohio; great niece, Heather Baxter, great great nephews, Dylan and Dominic, all of Woodbury, Mn.; Selena, Larry, John Brad and Sandra Hawk, and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sue; parents, James and Lena Birthissel Baxter, brother, Clyde Baxter and sister-in-law, Hazel VanNest Baxter; brother, Norman Baxter and sister-in-law, Gilda Ronchi Bertilutti Baxter; brother, Homer Baxter and sister-in-law, Irene McNemar Baxter.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at noon at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow in the Cherry Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
