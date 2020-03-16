TUPPERS PLAINS — John Franklin Edwards, 53 of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born on Dec. 7, 1966 to the late Pearl and Linda Edwards.

John was a proud crane operator for Capital City. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 18 and the Chester Volunteer Fire Department. He was a 1985 graduate of Eastern High School. He was a loving husband, father, papa and friend to many.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Edwards; children, Nicole (Josh) Fogle of Coolville and Kyle (Delyssa) Edwards of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Brant Fogle, Brooklyn Fogle, Braddock Fogle, Easton Edwards, and Dallisyn Edwards; siblings, Rebecca Edwards of Chester, David (Debra) Edwards of Pomeroy, and Mary (Shawn) Stallings of Danville, Va.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Conrad Parsons.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

A fireman's service will be held the evening of visitation.