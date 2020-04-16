John William Galloway was born in Bellaire, August 28, 1940 and was the only child of William Donald and Helen Margaret McGraw Galloway. From that day forward, he was the pride and joy of their lives. They lived in Bellaire until John was 14, then moved to Gallipolis where in 1958, he graduated from Gallia Academy High School. Through these years, he nurtured his love for Corvettes, speed and street racing. He then enrolled at Ohio University Athens and, in 1962, he graduated. Shortly thereafter he married Mary Ann Prindle. He initially worked for Marietta Manufacturing Co. in Point Pleasant. While there, he was a part of manufacturing two Oceanographic ships, which he accompanied to Mobile, Ala. for their sea trials.

In 1964, he found employment at the Ashland Works of Armco Steel Corp. There, he worked on many projects, including the building of the B0 Shop and the #3 coating line. In 1977 he developed and patented, under Armco's name, Patent #4007750, the Continuous Sheet Pickling Apparatus. He retired from AK Steel in 1990.

He was an Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow (Ordeal) and continued his interest in Scouting in his adult life as a merit badge counselor, Assistant Scout Master for South Point Troop 115 and was Committee Chairperson for the troop. He also served on district committees. Whenever the opportunity presented itself to support Scouting, he was ready to help in any way he could.

He was a community supporter being involved in The Tri-State Fair and Regatta boat races and festivals. He supported local youth athletic programs, academic scholarships and Soap Box Derby races. He especially enjoyed and supported the Lawrence County 4-H program.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church, serving in leadership in several local Ohio UM congregations. These leadership roles included Ad Council Board member and Chair, Scout Representative, usher, and Building Chair for the South Point UMC. He was a Christian.

In 1990, John and his two sons organized Big G, Inc., beginning business as Pickett Concrete. Along the way, the three of them grew the concrete business from one plant to three, multiple concrete trucks and over the road material haulers. They also began doing business as Concrete Poured Walls and Premier Precast Products, with 45 employees.

John was a Past Chairman and Trustee for the Ohio Concrete Association, a member of the Greater Lawrence Area County Chamber of Commerce, and was a member and Trustee for the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. He also served on the Ohio University Southern Board of Directors.

John went home to His Lord April 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, youngest son Todd, his in-laws, Martha and Bill Prindle, and brother-in-law Jerry Kirk. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, MaryAnn Prindle Galloway, one son, James W. Galloway and wife, Beth, and his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Reed Galloway. Also left to grieve are 6 grandchildren, the pride and joy of his life; E. Brooke, Joseph S, Andrea A, Anna G, J. Reed and John R. "Jack" Galloway. His sister-in-law, who was instrumental in the early success of Pickett Concrete, Judy Kirk lives in Dayton, along with her sons and their families Robert (Mary) and Philip (Elizabeth) Kirk and their children, who also grieve for John; his first cousins, John C. Archer (Jean), Marlise Galloway Bunsold (William) and Mark Galloway.

Due to the problems and concerns from the COVID-19 Virus, there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, direct your blessings to Ohio University Southern, 1804 Liberty Ave, Ironton, OH 45638, New Hope United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 405, Proctorville, OH 45669, or the Ashland Area Emmaus Community, South Ashland United Methodist Church, 2203 29th Street, Ashland, KY 41101.