BIRMINGHAM — John Edward Genheimer, PE., passed away Aug. 8, 2019, in Birmingham, Mich. Born Aug. 17, 1929, in Pomeroy, Ohio, he was preceded in death by wife, Hazel Bolinger Genheimer; granddaughter, Erica Nicole Genheimer; parents, Rozena and Olan Genheimer; brother, Richard Allen Genheimer; sister, Rachel Genheimer Sheridan; and two nieces, Rozana Knight and Ashley Pietila.

With a degree in Architectural Engineering from Ohio University, he moved to Michigan and became founder, president, and CEO of Ellis, Naeyaert and Genheimer Associates,Inc. (ENGA), which became one of the leading architecture and engineering firms in the nation. One of his proudest achievements was obtaining his license as a Professional Engineer. As a golfer, card player, and board president, he enjoyed his membership at Birmingham Country Club. He is survived by two sons, Eric Genheimer of Royal Oak, Mich., and Jeff Genheimer of San Rafael, Cal.; two sisters, Betty Genheimer (William) Knight and Judith Genheimer (Peter) Vanica along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private service will be held at a later date.