GLOUSTER — John Ray Hunnell of Glouster, Ohio, passed away in his home at the age of 64 on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. John was born at Meigs General Hospital and spent much of his life in Meigs County. He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Edna (Stobart) Hunnell and a granddaughter Madison Hunnell. John was a member of various organizations including the Elks Club, the VFW of Racine, and the American Cancer Society. He was a great love of history as well as an author, who contributed several articles to the Pomeroy Daily Sentinel.

John is survived by his former wife of 23 years, Violet Hayman of Millfield, Ohio; his four daughters, Joy Skidmore, Julie (Scott) Bondar, Courtney (David) Dubbs, and Jennifer (Matthew) Mullins, as well as a son John E (Heather) Hunnell. John is also survived by 11 grandchildren and his sisters, Deborah (Nicholas) King, Tami Duff, and Velessa (Eli) Fink. John also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Per his request John was cremated and will have his ashes buried in Letart, Ohio, with his parents. There will be a catered memorial for John on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Racine American Legion Hall and all are welcome to attend.