RACINE — John N. Ihle, of the Morning Star area of Racine, passed into heaven on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Overbrook Center. John was 90 years old and lived a full and rewarding life with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irma Ihle; his wife of fifty years, Mary Lou Ihle; and a son, Nicholas R. Ihle.

His surviving children include Michael Ihle, Patricia (Michael) Struble and Diana Norris Ihle; grandchildren, Nikki Ihle Whobrey, Kevin (Alicia) Ihle, Evan Struble, Kimberly (Jesse) McKendree and Erin (Jim) Heater; six great-grandchildren survive as well, Landen Woods, Elle Marie Ihle, Elise and Liam McKendree and Ryan and Owen McCabe. Other surviving family members include Corey, Alison, Christian, and Brayden Woods, Issac Blaettnar and Eli Barton, Megan, Colton, Grace, and Lydia Heater; as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews.

John spent most of his life working at Kaiser Aluminum. After his retirement, he became busy with many life passions. He loved God and served in many capacities at First Baptist Church in Racine. He was an avid carpenter spending countless hours in the workshop. John was a leader in the Democrat Party and served various terms as county chair of the Meigs County Democrat Executive Committee and as chairman of the Democrat Central Committee. He served many years on the Meigs County Board of Elections. John kept his mind sharp by reading and at eighty bought and learned to operate a computer. John's life was a true example of a "joy" bracelet, Jesus, others and yourself.

Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Masonic Services will take place at 7:45 p.m. Services are scheduled at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27 at First Baptist Church in Racine with visitation thirty minutes prior.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Organization For Autism Research or the RACO Scholarship Fund.